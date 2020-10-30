Newsmakers: Taking a look at local politics

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Climate change has slipped off the radar in this pandemic-soaked election year. This week on Newsmakers, Dan Cummings’ guests are Peter Wirth of Climate Change Awareness and Action, and Chris Carrick, Energy Program Manager of the CNY Regional Planning and Development Board.

Wirth's organization has surveyed state and federal candidates for public office on their position on the issue. Carrick addresses what needs to be done statewide to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the potential for clean energy job creation in Central New York.