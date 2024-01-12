SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her 2024 State of the State address on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.
Newsmakers host Andrew Donovan was joined by Democrat State Senator John Mannion and State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay to discuss what was in the speech and what it means for Central New York.
You can watch the entire episode in the player above.
Other Newsmakers Shows
- Newsmakers: The 2024 State of the State
- Newsmakers: Micron’s Community Engagement Committee
- Newsmakers: 30 years of the Syracuse Crunch
- Newsmakers: Pan Am 103 FBI Agent
- Newsmakers: The story behind the opioid epidemic in CNY
- Newsmakers: Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow
- Newsmakers: Food Bank of CNY
- Newsmakers: Ryan McMahon
- Newsmakers: Catching up with Dan Cummings
- Newsmakers: Micron VP leading $100 billion project