Newsmakers: The Future of I-81; hear from those leading the project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The future of Interstate 81.   Final public hearings are scheduled for mid-August on the $1.9 billion dollar project to remove the viaduct in Syracuse, improve and designate the existing I-481 as the new I-81 for through traffic, create a north-south “Business Loop” and a “community grid” of city streets and make other improvements to the interstate and local highway system over the next 5 years.

Dan’s guests are Project Director Mark Frechette and David Smith, regional director for the New York State Department of Transportation.  

