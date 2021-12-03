Newsmakers: The future of Jazz Fest in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Jazz Fest has been dormant since 2018.

This is after a 35-year stretch of bringing great music to Central New York. Free of charge.

It was rated one of the top five free jazz festivals in the nation.

Now the organizer who brought this idea to life all those years ago discusses his plan to bring it back, hopefully by next year.

Dan Cummings spoke with organizer Frank Malfitano on this week’s Newsmakers about plans to bring back Jazz Fest — starting with a meeting set for the middle of December.