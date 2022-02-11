SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New data published this week by the federal government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics shows worse inflation than previously projected.

This week on Newsmakers, Andrew Donovan talks with Patrick Penfield, a Syracuse University professor specializing in supply chain management and the person in charge of educating the next generation of business leaders as SU’s director of executive education.

Penfield says he was shocked at just how high inflation got in 2021, but he doesn’t think it’s over. He says too much stimulus money is one key cause.