Newsmakers: The Syracuse 8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dan Cummings talks with 3 members of “The Syracuse 8,” the Syracuse University football players who sacrificed their careers with a boycott in 1970, protesting racial discrimination in the SU football program. Greg Allen, John Lobon and Alif Muhammad talk about the current protests in the wake of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis and the never-ending struggle for racial equality in America, 50 years after their historic demonstration against racism in collegiate sports.

The story of The Syracuse 8 was told in a half-hour documentary produced and written by Jennifer Sanders. You can watch the entire documentary is below.

