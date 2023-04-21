SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Retired State Police Troop Commander and current Director of Safety at Hamilton College joins Newsmakers to talk about threats against schools.



Combining March 30 and April 4, 130 schools in New York were victimized by swatting calls. These are 911 callers lying about a shooting or bomb in a school that result in police rushing in.

This week, a credible threat was stopped on the campus of Hamilton College.

Francis Coots from Hamilton College, retired from the New York State Police, joins Andrew Donovan to discuss both topics.

You can watch the entire episode in the player above.