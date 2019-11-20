Newsmakers: Tom Andino; “The Music of Mister Rogers”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYSR-TV) — This weekend, the movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers, opens in wide release. In the first of two consecutive Newsmakers programs on this topic, Dan’s guest is Tom Andino, Director of Campus Ministry at Le Moyne College.

Andino was inspired to create “The Music of Mister Rogers,” a choral and jazz band performance featuring music and lyrics by Fred Rogers. Andino discusses growing up watching Mister Rogers Neighborhood on TV, meeting Rogers during his college years and why the words and music of the children’s TV legend prompted him to create the special musical revue.

Part two of Dan’s treatment of “The Music of Mister Rogers” features Andino along with soloist Ronnie Leigh, Carol Jacobe, director of the Le Moyne College “Jazzuits,” and “Jazzuits” member Matt Wojak, a Le Moyne College junior. The guests discuss the impact of Fred Rogers’ music and message for today’s generation, and the impact that performing “The Music of Mister Rogers” has had on them.