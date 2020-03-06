Newsmakers: U.S. Census Bureau Regional Director Jeff Behler

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, Dan’s guest is Jeff Behler, Regional Director for the U.S. Census Bureau. Starting on March 12, everyone will begin to see the Census forms show up in the regular U.S. mail. Behler talks about the importance of taking part in the Census, its importance for federally funded programs in the community, the limited amount of information being sought, and the security of how that information is handled.

