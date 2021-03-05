Newsmakers: UUP President Fred Kowal on SUNY funding

(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on “Newsmakers with Dan Cummings” is Fred Kowal, President of United University Professions (UUP), the union that represents the academic and professional employees of the SUNY system.

UUP is urging lawmakers to approve a new tax on the ultra-rich and find other new revenue streams to help SUNY recover from the pandemic, bridge economic and racial divisions, and address the climate crisis.

Kowal also urges the legislature to increase funding for public healthcare at SUNY’s hospitals.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s budget plans to cut $46 million from SUNY’s budget.

You can watch Newsmakers in the video player above beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday.