Newsmakers: UUP President Fred Kowal talks school reopening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On this week’s edition of Newsmakers, Fred Kowal, President of United University Professions, or UUP, talks with Dan Cummings about how the academic union is concerned about how ready SUNY campuses are to open safely.
