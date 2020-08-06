Newsmakers: UUP President Fred Kowal talks school reopening

Newsmakers
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On this week’s edition of Newsmakers, Fred Kowal, President of United University Professions, or UUP, talks with Dan Cummings about how the academic union is concerned about how ready SUNY campuses are to open safely.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected