Newsmakers: What Rep. Katko’s retirement means for Republicans, Democrats, and Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One year from now, Central New York’s new congressperson will have just been sworn into the House of Representatives. That person will be elected in November 2022 to replace retiring Congressman John Katko.

The four-term Republican announced on January 14, 2022, that he would not be running for a fifth term, finishing his tenure in January of 2023.

Before his announcement, three Republicans announced they’d challenge him in a primary: Tim Ko, John Mutari, and Andrew McCarthy.

Three Democrats also declared candidacies against him in the next general election: Francis Conole, Sarah Klee Hood, and Steven Holden.

Joining Newsmakers this week is the founding director of Utica College’s Center of Public Affairs and Election Research, Professor Luke Perry, and reporters Robert Harding of the Citizen in Auburn, Chris Baker of The Post-Standard and Syracuse.com, and The Hill’s Julia Manchester.

Congressman Katko wasn’t available for an interview for this episode.