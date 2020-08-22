Newsmakers: What voting will look like during a pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week on Newsmakers, Andrew Donovan fills in for Dan Cummings and sits down with the Republican and Democratic Onondaga County Elections Commissioners.
The commissioners discuss what voting will look like in the pandemic, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent approval of a law that expands absentee voting to every New Yorker.
People can’t get absentee ballots mailed to them for another month, but voters can apply for them now on the Onondaga County Board of Elections website.
The commissioners are encouraging people to check their voter registration status online.
Early Voting Schedule
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Early Voting Locations
- Camillus Fire Station: 5801 Newport Road, Camillus, NY 13031
- Clay Highway Department: 4483 Route 31, Clay, NY 13041
- DeWitt Town Hall Courtroom: 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse NY 13057
- Lafayette Fire Station: 2444 Route 11 South, Lafayette, NY 13084
- Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park: 2300 Grant Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13208
- Southwest Community Center: 401-425 South Avenue, Syracuse NY, 13204
More from NewsChannel 9:
