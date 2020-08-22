Newsmakers: What voting will look like during a pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week on Newsmakers, Andrew Donovan fills in for Dan Cummings and sits down with the Republican and Democratic Onondaga County Elections Commissioners.

The commissioners discuss what voting will look like in the pandemic, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent approval of a law that expands absentee voting to every New Yorker.

People can’t get absentee ballots mailed to them for another month, but voters can apply for them now on the Onondaga County Board of Elections website.

The commissioners are encouraging people to check their voter registration status online.

Early Voting Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 24: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27: Noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28: Noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early Voting Locations