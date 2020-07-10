Newsmakers: What will it take to gets kids back in the classroom in September?

This week, Dan’s guests are Robert Lowry, Deputy Director of the New York State Council of School Superintendents, and Kevin Casey, Executive Director of the School Administrators Association of NYS. The State Education Department, the Board of Regents and Governor Andrew Cuomo are expected to release guidance for re-opening schools within the next week. Casey and Lowry outline the major issues that local school districts, teachers, students, and parents will face as planning continues to bring students back to the classroom during the pandemic after Labor Day.
