Newsmakers: Will Barclay

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week on Newsmakers, Dan Cummings’ guest is the new Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay of Pulaski. Barclay is the first Central New Yorker in at least 115 years to hold this position.

Barclay said that his Republican Conference will push for the immediate repeal of the state’s new bail reform law.

Barclay also discusses the state’s looming $6 budget deficit and the role he intends to play as the new leader of the Assembly’s Republican Minority.