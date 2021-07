ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has named the first woman Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the Albany Field Office. Janeen DiGuiseppi, formerly the deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Training Division, began her career at the FBI in 1999.

Before joining the FBI, DiGuiseppi was an officer in the U.S. Air Force. The University at Central Florida graduate has a master's degree from Western New England College as well as a master's degree from Florida International University.