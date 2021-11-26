Newsmakers with Dan Cummings: What is ARISE at the farm?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During the pandemic, referrals have increased for ARISE, Inc’s “Arise at the Farm,” a 77-acre Chittenango horse farm that offers year-round activities for people with disabilities.

ARISE is an Independent Living Center promoting the full inclusion of people with disabilities in several counties of Central New York.

Dan talks with CEO Tania Anderson about a major capital campaign for “ARISE at the Farm” and the other programs that the agency has offered since its founding in 1979.