SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Francis Conole had a good month of February in his campaign for Congress, winning the Democratic Party Committee designation in both Onondaga and Cayuga Counties.

Conole sits down for this week’s broadcast of Newsmakers, and answers questions about President Biden, Former President Trump, his experience, vision and the possibility of a multi-candidate primary in June.

Conole wouldn’t comment on specific candidates, but said he hopes his party unites soon.

The district will be New York’s 22nd, after new boundaries enacted by New York State take effect in January of 2023.

The new 22nd District will include all of Onondaga and Tompkins Counties and portions of Cayuga, Madison, Cortland, Seneca, Ontario and Schuyler counties.