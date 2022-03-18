SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After spending nearly three weeks in the courtroom, Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick used his first day off for the first one-on-one television interview since Robert Neulander was convicted of murdering his wife.

Fitzpatrick said: “I don’t want to say: ‘I felt great. I felt happy.’ A family is ruined and we’re talking about a dead woman here.”

He was joined by his assistants: Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle and Assistant District Attorney Sara Fitzpatrick.

As a representative of the District Attorney’s Office, McGunnigle responded to the home the day Leslie died. She remembers: “From the morning that it happened, when I was there, I knew there was something off about it. It was suspicious.”

Sara Fitzpatrick, also Bill Fitzpatrick’s daughter, said: “I became a prosecutor because the stories my dad would tell me growing up. I fell in love with this job and I feel the same way he does. You put your whole heart and soul into this case. You feel for the victims. When it’s done, you have a sense of somewhat relief we did the right thing.”

