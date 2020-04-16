Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Newsmakers: Financial advisor Rick Reagan and Dr. Stephen Thomas, Chief of Infectious Disease at Upstate University Hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This is a special edition of Newsmakers with Dan Cummings. In the hour-long special, Dan will talk with financial advisor Rick Reagan about unemployment, the stimulus checks, small business loans and restarting the economy.  He will also talk with Dr. Stephen Thomas, Chief of Infectious Disease at Upstate University Hospital, about when life will return to normal and the potential for a second wave of coronavirus.

