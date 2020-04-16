Newsmakers: Financial advisor Rick Reagan and Dr. Stephen Thomas, Chief of Infectious Disease at Upstate University Hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This is a special edition of Newsmakers with Dan Cummings. In the hour-long special, Dan will talk with financial advisor Rick Reagan about unemployment, the stimulus checks, small business loans and restarting the economy. He will also talk with Dr. Stephen Thomas, Chief of Infectious Disease at Upstate University Hospital, about when life will return to normal and the potential for a second wave of coronavirus.
