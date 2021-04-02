WATCH Newsmakers: Oswego’s Next Great Idea Business Plan competition

(WSYR-TV) — This week on Newsmakers, Dan Cummings speaks with The Next Great Idea’s (NGI) chair and deputy director for Operation Oswego County Austin Wheelock and Pam Caraccioli, deputy to the president at SUNY Oswego about the NGI Business Plan Competition.

The competition has been generating economic activity in Oswego County since 2008. Now in its 13th year, NGI is offering $50,000 in seed capital to the overall winner.

