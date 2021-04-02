WATCH Newsmakers: Oswego’s Next Great Idea Business Plan competition

Newsmakers
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — This week on Newsmakers, Dan Cummings speaks with The Next Great Idea’s (NGI) chair and deputy director for Operation Oswego County Austin Wheelock and Pam Caraccioli, deputy to the president at SUNY Oswego about the NGI Business Plan Competition.

The competition has been generating economic activity in Oswego County since 2008. Now in its 13th year, NGI is offering $50,000 in seed capital to the overall winner.

Click here to learn more about the NGI Business Plan Competition
Click here for rules and requirements for the competition

You can watch Newsmakers in the video player above at 12:30 p.m., after NewsChannel 9 at noon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area