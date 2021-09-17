WATCH: Newsmakers with Dan Cummings and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On this week’s show, Dan Cummings interviews Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

Among the topics discussed were problems at Syracuse’s Henninger High School, staffing in the Syracuse Police Department, road projects underway in the city and of course, the upcoming mayoral election this fall.

Dan will be interviewing Walsh’s challengers in subsequent weeks on Newsmakers. Democrat challenger Khalid Bey will be on the show the last weekend of September and the Republican challenger Janet Burnham will be on Newsmakers the first weekend in October.