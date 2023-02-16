SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 29 to February 4.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

Facility AddressLocationDate
Asahi Japanese Restaurant 508508 Westcott StreetSyracuse2/2/2023
Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry500 South Salina StreetSyracuse1/30/2023
Chi Soul2859 South Salina StreetSyracuse2/3/2023
Dimitri’s Pizzeria243 East Main StreetElbridge2/2/2023
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que246 West Willow StreetSyracuse2/2/2023
Five Guys Burgers and Fries3439 West Genesee StreetCamillus1/30/2023
Friends of Marcellus Park Commissary18 West Main StreetMarcellus2/1/2023
Happy Star 1243 East Main StreetElbridge2/2/2023
Jreck Subs1601 Valley DriveSyracuse1/30/2023
Manlius Cinema135 East Seneca StreetManlius2/1/2023
Mary Nelson’s Youth Center2849 South Salina StreetSyracuse2/1/2023
Mom’s Diner501 Wescott StreetSyracuse2/2/2023
New Garden Weng471 Westcott StreetSyracuse2/2/2023
Papas To Go18 West Main StreetMarcellus2/1/2023
Pizza Boise24 West Main StreetMarcellus2/1/2023
Rinaldo’s Pizzeria235 East Main StreetElbridge2/2/2023
Road to Emmaus Ministry of Syracuse127 East Glen AvenueSyracuse2/3/2023
Salvation Army (The)749 South Warren StreetSyracuse1/30/2023
Syracuse Halal Guys477 Westcott StreetSyracuse2/2/2023
Tully United Community Church5872 Meetinghouse RoadTully2/2/2023
Unpermitted Food Service421 Montgomery StreetSyracuse1/30/2023
Utica Pizza Co.628 South Main StreetClay2/2/2023
Wendy’s3508 Brewerton RoadSalina2/2/2023