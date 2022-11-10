ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 23 to October 29.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|Bailiwick Market and Cafe
|441 Route 5
|Elbridge
|10/25/22
|Board & Brush Creative Studio
|13 Fennell Street
|Skaneateles
|10/27/22
|Brookdale Summerfield
|100 Summerfield Village Lane
|Onondaga
|10/26/22
|Brooklyn Pickle
|7175 Buckley Road
|Salina
|10/25/22
|Camillus Golf Club
|5690 Bennets Corners Road
|Camillus
|10/25/22
|Crab N Go
|702 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|10/26/22
|D&G’s Mac and Cheese Commissary
|8223 Oswego Road
|Clay
|10/26/22
|Diamond Dolls
|6720 Townline Road
|Dewitt
|10/27/22
|Dunkin Donuts
|977 East Brighton Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/25/22
|Dunkin Donuts
|105 Second Street
|Salina
|10/24/22
|Dunkin Donuts
|2851 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|10/24/22
|Enchanted Island
|8223 Oswego Road
|Clay
|10/26/22
|Finally Ours
|3788 West Seneca Turnpike
|Onondaga
|10/25/22
|Five Guys Burgers and Fries
|3439 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|10/24/22
|Freedom of Espresso
|128 West Genesee Street
|Manlius
|10/24/22
|Gino & Joe’s
|4160 NY-31
|Clay
|10/24/22
|Hope Cafe
|8223 Oswego Road
|Clay
|10/26/22
|Hughie’s House of Hotcakes Commissar
|8223 Oswego Road
|Clay
|10/26/22
|IHOP
|4211 Route 31
|Clay
|10/27/22
|Jordan Elbridge Community Center
|Route 31
|Elbridge
|10/25/22
|Jordan Lodge #386 F & AM
|12 North Main Street
|Elbridge
|10/28/22
|Kabob House
|409 Tulip Street
|Salina
|10/28/22
|Kegs & Eggs
|7 North Hamilton Street
|Elbridge
|10/28/22
|KFC/Taco Bell
|1055 7th North Street
|Salina
|10/24/22
|Krebs 1899 (The)
|53 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|10/27/22
|Lady Bug Lunch Box Mobile Unit
|406 Kirkpatrick Street
|Syracuse
|10/26/22
|Luna Cafe
|1001 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|10/25/22
|Moe’s Southwest Grill
|7560 Oswego Road
|Clay
|10/26/22
|Ocean Sushi
|7567 Oswego Road, #3
|Clay
|10/26/22
|Onondaga Senior Center
|4834 Velasko Road
|Onondaga
|10/26/22
|Original Italian Pizza
|120 Julian Place
|Syracuse
|10/26/22
|Parkrose Estates
|7251 Janus Park Drive
|Clay
|10/25/22
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Bob Cecile Community
|176 West Seneca Turnpike
|Syracuse
|10/28/22
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Heman Street
|121 East Heman Street
|Dewitt
|10/26/22
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Jordan Elbridge Comm
|238 East Main Street, Route 31
|Elbridge
|10/25/22
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Meadows Apartments
|3490 Meadowbriar Lane
|Lysander
|10/27/22
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Onondaga Senior Cent
|4834 Velasko Road
|Onondaga
|10/26/22
|Procrastination Food Station Commiss
|6195 NY-31, #15
|Cicero
|10/26/22
|Red Robin America’s Gourmet Burgers
|610 Towne Drive
|Manlius
|10/26/22
|Salt City Bread
|8240 Cazenovia Road
|Manlius
|10/25/22
|Salt City Coffee
|720 University Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/28/22
|Sardo’s
|6195 State Route 31
|Cicero
|10/26/22
|Smoke Inc. BBQ
|6720 Townline Road
|Dewitt
|10/27/22
|SU – SSIC Syr Community Test Kitchen
|2610 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|10/28/22
|Subway
|105 East Seneca Turnpike
|Syracuse
|10/24/22
|Subway
|642 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|10/24/22
|Subway
|720 University Avenue
|Syracuse
|10/28/22
|Towpath Pizza
|2 South Main Street
|Elbridge
|10/25/22
|Wendy’s #308/591
|3260 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|10/28/22
|Wings Over Syracuse
|315 Nottingham Road
|Dewitt
|10/26/22
|Wrap It Up Express
|4160 State Route 31, Unit 600
|Clay
|10/27/22