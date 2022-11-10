ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 23 to October 29.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

Bailiwick Market and Cafe441 Route 5Elbridge10/25/22
Board & Brush Creative Studio13 Fennell StreetSkaneateles10/27/22
Brookdale Summerfield100 Summerfield Village LaneOnondaga10/26/22
Brooklyn Pickle7175 Buckley RoadSalina10/25/22
Camillus Golf Club5690 Bennets Corners RoadCamillus10/25/22
Crab N Go702 Old Liverpool RoadSalina10/26/22
D&G’s Mac and Cheese Commissary8223 Oswego RoadClay10/26/22
Diamond Dolls6720 Townline RoadDewitt10/27/22
Dunkin Donuts977 East Brighton AvenueSyracuse10/25/22
Dunkin Donuts105 Second StreetSalina10/24/22
Dunkin Donuts2851 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse10/24/22
Enchanted Island8223 Oswego RoadClay10/26/22
Finally Ours3788 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga10/25/22
Five Guys Burgers and Fries3439 West Genesee StreetCamillus10/24/22
Freedom of Espresso128 West Genesee StreetManlius10/24/22
Gino & Joe’s4160 NY-31Clay10/24/22
Hope Cafe8223 Oswego RoadClay10/26/22
Hughie’s House of Hotcakes Commissar8223 Oswego RoadClay10/26/22
IHOP4211 Route 31Clay10/27/22
Jordan Elbridge Community CenterRoute 31Elbridge10/25/22
Jordan Lodge #386 F & AM12 North Main StreetElbridge10/28/22
Kabob House409 Tulip StreetSalina10/28/22
Kegs & Eggs7 North Hamilton StreetElbridge10/28/22
KFC/Taco Bell1055 7th North StreetSalina10/24/22
Krebs 1899 (The)53 West Genesee StreetSkaneateles10/27/22
Lady Bug Lunch Box Mobile Unit406 Kirkpatrick StreetSyracuse10/26/22
Luna Cafe1001 East Fayette StreetSyracuse10/25/22
Moe’s Southwest Grill7560 Oswego RoadClay10/26/22
Ocean Sushi7567 Oswego Road, #3Clay10/26/22
Onondaga Senior Center4834 Velasko RoadOnondaga10/26/22
Original Italian Pizza120 Julian PlaceSyracuse10/26/22
Parkrose Estates7251 Janus Park DriveClay10/25/22
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Bob Cecile Community176 West Seneca TurnpikeSyracuse10/28/22
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Heman Street121 East Heman StreetDewitt10/26/22
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Jordan Elbridge Comm238 East Main Street, Route 31Elbridge10/25/22
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Meadows Apartments3490 Meadowbriar LaneLysander10/27/22
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Onondaga Senior Cent4834 Velasko RoadOnondaga10/26/22
Procrastination Food Station Commiss6195 NY-31, #15Cicero10/26/22
Red Robin America’s Gourmet Burgers610 Towne DriveManlius10/26/22
Salt City Bread8240 Cazenovia RoadManlius10/25/22
Salt City Coffee720 University AvenueSyracuse10/28/22
Sardo’s6195 State Route 31Cicero10/26/22
Smoke Inc. BBQ6720 Townline RoadDewitt10/27/22
SU – SSIC Syr Community Test Kitchen2610 South Salina StreetSyracuse10/28/22
Subway105 East Seneca TurnpikeSyracuse10/24/22
Subway642 Old Liverpool RoadSalina10/24/22
Subway720 University AvenueSyracuse10/28/22
Towpath Pizza2 South Main StreetElbridge10/25/22
Wendy’s #308/5913260 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt10/28/22
Wings Over Syracuse315 Nottingham RoadDewitt10/26/22
Wrap It Up Express4160 State Route 31, Unit 600Clay10/27/22