FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Pilots, engineers, chefs, police and doctors who all double as U.S. Army soldiers.

On May 16, the 10th Mountain Division hosted its first-ever Army Career Day and invited nearly 1,000 high school students from across Jefferson and Lewis counties to the Fort Drum military base.

This event was part of the “Mountain Mentors” program. Students had a front-row seat to watch live demonstrations on Division Hill. Soldiers displayed Apache, Chinook and Blackhawk helicopters, military vehicles, police dogs and more.

Students also had the opportunity to interact with soldiers who explained their diverse military careers.

10th Mountian Division Civil Affairs Officer Major Jeffrey Lydic, who helps to lead the “Mountain Mentors” program, said that the day had many educational purposes.

“One of the things we found is unless you had somebody that served in your family and you’re familiar with the Army, people don’t really know what we do,” Major Lydic explained. “So what we wanted to do was get students out here to show them that if there’s a career in the civilian world or something they aspire to do, we have a similar job inside the Army.”

In recent years, Army recruitment has dropped and according to the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, it’s currently the most challenging labor market since the inception of the all-volunteer force.

But, 50% of youth admit they know little to nothing about military service, data shows. This was another aspect addressed at Army Career Day.

“The Army is very versatile when it comes to that one job,” Captain Dennis Howard shared. “So if I have my supply specialist ordering parts for me, I can also have my supply specialists jumping out of planes as well. A lot of soldiers get a different look on just their profession.”

Overall, 10th Mountain Division leaders said they hope this event is a step in inspiring the next generation of soldiers.

“This is a great career, I’ve been doing it for 19 years. I love it,” Major Lydic added. “We just really want to show that part of it, so they understand what’s available to them.”