Activists urge Cuomo to sign environmental bills

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Activists were at the New York State Capitol on Tuesday to call on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign off on a long list of bills to improve the environment.

“We only have a couple weeks left until the end of the year, and these pieces of legislation need to be signed,” Kate Kurera with Environmental Advocates of New York, said.

Environmental advocates are urging for the signature of bills to protect people from toxic chemicals before the year ends.

One of those bills is the Child Safe Products Act. It would require the product makers to flag chemicals of concern in items. It would also mandate that manufacturers “phase out” some chemicals like asbestos as well.

“Our childrens’ health is threatened by harmful chemicals in many of the products that surround them, including cute little chairs like this one here,” Bobbi Wilding, with Clean & Healthy New York, said.

Another one would ban the pesticide chlorpyrifos.

“It’s geographical distribution is almost everywhere in the state affecting almost every watershed, and that is the reason we need to phase out that toxic pesticide,” Riverkeeper’s Legislative Advocacy Manager Jeremy Cherson said.

Those bills are under the Governor’s review.

On Monday, Governor Cuomo signed off on legislation that prevents cleaning products, cosmetics and personal care products with 1,4-Dioxane to be sold in New York.

It won’t go into effect until January of 2022.