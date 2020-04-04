Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Bail reform changes included in NYS budget

NY Capitol News

by: Corina Cappabianca

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Changes to the state’s bail reform laws were included in the New York State budget.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, that while he was proud of the bail reforms the state made last year, tweaks needed to be made in this year’s budget to improve public safety. So far there’s been mixed reaction to the changes.

Some of the new bail reform changes passed in the state budget include making more high-level offenses eligible for bail. According to the Senate Majority’s Office, this includes domestic violence felonies, crimes resulting in death, additional sex crimes and high-level drug offenses.

“… all the crimes that were added are certainly a benefit,” Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith said. “That doesn’t mean that bail will be set but judges having the ability to have it be set if it’s necessary. We think is important.”

An extra $40 million will also be allocated to help implement the criminal discovery reforms.

Sheriff Smith said it also gives the prosecution up to 35 days in some cases to provide the evidence to the defense.

“…Because, as an agency that handles the 911 center, it’s very cumbersome and problematic and financially difficult for us to upload all the 911 calls, the radio transmissions, the phone calls and to provide them to the other agencies throughout the county,” he explained.

Meanwhile, supporters of the initial bail reforms, who wanted no roll-backs, said it will lead to an increase in people in jails and prisons.

In a statement, a spokesperson with the Center for Community Alternatives said:

“It is unconscionable that Albany played politics with the lives of tens of thousands of New Yorkers. Contrary to what Governor Cuomo says, the rollbacks passed today are not “improvements,” instead they massively expand the number of people subjected to the horror and injustice of pretrial jailing.

Others, however, said the changes didn’t go far enough.

“… Rather than listening to our district attorneys and law enforcement officials and fully repeal these laws, they put forth weak, half-measures,” Assemblyman Dan Stec said.

Assemblyman Stec and Sheriff Smith also said they wish there had been more judicial discretion included to the changes.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected