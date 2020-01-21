Budget 2021: Gov. Cuomo proposes $33 billion 5-year plan to tackle climate change

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a $33 billion five-year plan to fight climate change that he called the biggest commitment in the nation, on Tuesday.

Cuomo made the announcement as part of his Fiscal Year 2021 Budget address Tuesday in Albany.

Five of the hottest years in history have occurred since 2015, Cuomo said, and the past decade was the hottest ever recorded.

“The clock is ticking,” Cuomo said. “It is ticking faster and faster.”

The $33 billion, five-year plan includes:

Restore Mother Nature bond Act$3 Billion
Resiliency and Environmental Conservation$740 Million
Offshore Wind$9.1 Billion
Land-based Renewables$6.6 Billion
Clean Energy Research$1.9 Billion
Green Bank$1.1 Billion
Electric Transit Buses & Charging Stations$1.5 Billion

