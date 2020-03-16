Cuomo looking to get state budget passed before April 1 deadline

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Amidst the spike of coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state will still try to pass a budget ahead of the April 1 deadline. Cuomo’s push to pass a budget comes after at least two state lawmakers fell ill.

The Assembly members have been absent from Albany since the beginning of the month, and all legislators and staff who came into contact with them will be tested.

Cuomo says lawmakers will still be returning to the State Capitol this week, saying he needs them to authorize legislation.

