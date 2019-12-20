Cuomo signs law banning telemarketers from calling during states of emergency

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — To make sure you get important alerts quickly on your cell phone, Governor Cuomo has signed new legislation that prohibits telemarketers from calling during a State of Emergency.

The law will help keep those lines of communication open for emergency notifications. The Governor said this is especially important during weather emergencies, much like the storms and squalls we’ve seen recently.

