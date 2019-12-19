Cuomo signs legislation aiming to fight zombie properties

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation to allow municipalities to better address zombie properties, an issue that has been plaguing the Syracuse area for years.
The Zombie Property Remediation Act of 2019 allows local governments to compel mortgage lenders to either complete a mortgage foreclosure proceeding or issue a certificate of discharge of the mortgage for any abandoned properties.
Zombie properties are abandoned homes that have been foreclosed by a bank. This bill would help reduce the number of lots sitting in legal foreclosure limbo for years.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 400 feet of ice couldn’t stop firefighters from rescuing this four-legged friend
- Chol Majok sworn in as common councilor, becomes first former refugee to be elected in Syracuse
- Seven Democratic candidates took the stage in sixth primary debate
- F-M holds off Liverpool with big night from Lexie Roe
- What are those gates along 81 South?: Your Stories
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App