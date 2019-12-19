Closings
Cuomo signs legislation aiming to fight zombie properties

NY Capitol News
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation to allow municipalities to better address zombie properties, an issue that has been plaguing the Syracuse area for years.

The Zombie Property Remediation Act of 2019 allows local governments to compel mortgage lenders to either complete a mortgage foreclosure proceeding or issue a certificate of discharge of the mortgage for any abandoned properties.

Zombie properties are abandoned homes that have been foreclosed by a bank. This bill would help reduce the number of lots sitting in legal foreclosure limbo for years.

