Drivers without E-Z Pass facing toll increase on Thruway

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York drivers without an E-Z Pass may be paying more on the roads after cashless tolling takes effect.
The State Thruway Authority has announced that drivers who don’t use E-Z Passes would pay about 30% more when driving through a toll. This decision is meant to support the statewide conversion to cashless tolling, set to be completed by the end of next year.
Public hearings still need to be held on the proposed increase.
