Education Department waives Regents, per Cuomo’s directive

The New York State Education Department announced Tuesday it would waive the June 2020 Regents Examinations for students who have completed the required coursework, as approved by their teachers.

News10’s Anya Tucker interviewed Dave Little, Executive Director of the Rural Schools Association of New York, who broke it down for parents and students.

Official word came from the NYSED one day after Gov. Cuomo said that the June test was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

“We are putting the safety of children, families and educators first, while ensuring that the hard work done by our students and teachers is honored.” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa

Alongside the announcement of the cancellation, the Education Department also released changes to the way students can satisfy the requirements in order to be exempted from the tests.

The state will also delay for one year a planned 2021 rollout of state assessments for students in third through eighth grades.

Regents are statewide standardized tests that high school students must pass in order to graduate and earn diplomas, credentials, and endorsements.