FTC refunds $2M after government imposter scheme

(NEWS10) — The Federal Trade Commission says that on Monday, it will start mailing out nearly 5,000 checks and over 40,000 PayPal payments worth over $2 million to defrauded consumers.

Starting in 2010, a company called the American Immigration Center falsely implied an affiliation with the government to sell immigration services. Consumers trying to renew green cards or apply for naturalization instead paid the company hundreds of dollars.

The refund is only $42.71 per defrauded customer.

The American Immigration Center settled the matter with the FTC after being required to clearly disavow any government connection and banned from implying any connection in the future. The company was also ordered to repay $2.2 million received from people who couldn’t tell that they were not using an official government website.

The American Immigration Center is also known as Forms Direct, Inc. and Immigration Direct, and is based out of Nevada and Florida.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9