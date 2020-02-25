ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/AP) — At 3 p.m. on Monday, Nick Langworthy, chair of the New York Republican Party, will file the necessary paperwork that puts President Donald J. Trump on the ballot in November.
This is a normal and expected procedural step all candidates must take to be listed as a nominee in New York’s presidential election literature and resources.
Langworthy will deliver the paperwork to the Board of Elections on Pearl Street.
Tuesday, February 25 is the Republican candidate filing deadline in New York, ahead of the April 28 primary.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Daily Pledge: Christian Brothers Academy, 7th Grade, Mr. Wiese – February 25th
- New York State just days away from statewide ban on single-use plastic bags
- Syracuse University DPS investigating another bias incident
- Restaurant workers protest tipped labor initiative with mass self-defense class
- GOP chair files to get Trump on New York ballots
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App