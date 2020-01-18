Gov. Cuomo proposes allowing alcohol sales in movie theaters

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — One of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State proposals is to further support New York’s craft beverage industry, and part of that includes allowing alcohol to be sold in movie theaters.

Under Cuomo’s proposal, customers of age would be able to purchase one alcoholic beverage per transaction, as long as they are watching a movie that is rated PG-13 or higher.

Assemblywoman Pat Fahy introduced a bill in May of 2019 that would pave the way for movie theaters to sell beer and wine.

“We have some really struggling movie theaters on many of our main streets in Upstate New York, as well as in some of our core areas,” said Fahy.

There is also a state Senate bill with bipartisan support, that is the same as this Assembly bill.

Movie Tavern in Camillus is currently able to sell alcohol because it has full kitchens in their screening rooms.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9