Gov. Cuomo Proposes Reimagining of Erie Canal

by: Michael Prentice

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State proposals, he proposed a $300 million plan to reimagine the Erie Canal.

The plan looks to address multiple areas in and around the canal. Specifically boosting tourism, mitigating flooding, enhancing irrigation and recreational fishing and restoring wetlands.

The proposed $300 million plan would have to be approved by the New York Power Authority Board before it can take effect.

The first phase of funding would start this year and have two parts: a $100 million economic development fund to invest in communities along the Canal and a separate $65 million investment in solutions that will help prevent ice jams and related flooding in the Schenectady area.

The remaining $135 million of the plan’s funding would be allocated to research recommended by the Reimagine Task Force, as well as to solutions related to flood mitigation, invasive species prevention and ecosystem restoration.

