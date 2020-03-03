Governor Cuomo set to make an announcement this morning

NY Capitol News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: We are told the announcement will be delayed by 15 minutes.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to make an announcement at 9 a.m. this morning. Click the player below to watch. Mobile users can click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected