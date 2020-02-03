Governor Cuomo signs limousine safety reforms

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The FCC reversed a decision to shut New York state out of a $20.4 billion rural broadband-funding program. In letters from FCC chair Ajit Pai to New York legislators, he said they would restore New York’s eligibility to receive funding.

“I am pleased to inform you,” Pai says in a letter to Albany’s Rep. Paul Tonko, “that the areas in New York eligible for Phase I of the program will be determined by the same neutral principles applicable to other states."