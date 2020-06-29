Governor Cuomo urges President Trump to consider national mask order for everyone in public

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State is now down to 853 COVID hospitalizations as of Sunday, according to numbers from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Office. The Governor is now urging President Donald Trump to sign an executive order requiring everyone to wear a mask in public as cases increase in other states.

“The President doesn’t have to pass a piece of legislation, doesn’t have to call the Congress. Just sign an executive order saying wear a mask. We did it two months ago in this state,” the Governor said.

The executive director of the New York State Association of Counties said some counties like Oneida even had their own mask orders before the state order. They also took other precautions to help flatten the curve.

“Some counties actually implemented school closures before the state moved to close those schools. Some counties imposed mandatory mask wearing local laws well in advance before the state. All along and through this pandemic we have been doing contact tracing,” said NYSAC executive director Stephen Acquario.

According to the Governor, there were seven COVID-related deaths in the state on Sunday, and there were 391 positive tests out of more than 46,000 conducted. Acquario said counties innovated very quickly, especially with testing.

“They stood up testing sites on their own accord, mobile testing sites. They constructed their own face shields,” Acquario said.