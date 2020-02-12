Governor seeks to lower jail costs as inmate numbers plunge

NEW YORK STATE (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing to allow counties to opt into regional lockups instead of solely operating their own facility. It comes as jail populations continue to plummet across the state.
The legislation from Gov. Cuomo is one in a long list of policy proposals included within his state budget proposal, on which lawmakers continue to hold hearings this week.
The governor’s office says the legislation will allow counties to lower costs by not maintaining their own separate facility.
