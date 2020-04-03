Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Legislature working to pass NYS budget

NY Capitol News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State legislature was still in session early Friday morning, debating parts of the new fiscal year budget bill, adjourning before planning to reconvene later in the day.

The legislative chambers having mostly empty chairs during budget votes that were taken remotely this year due to COVID-19.

Many of Governor Cuomo’s policy proposals were passed Thursday night, including the legalization of gestational surrogacy, the approval of e-scooters and e-bikes, and the banning of flavored e-cigarettes. Legislators agreed to put $3 billion for the Restore Mother Nature Bond Act on a ballot for voters and hundreds of millions were put towards the Clean Water Infrastructure Act. 

Another change getting people’s attention is bail reform. The Governor’s Secretary says changes were made in light of the pandemic.

“I believe the effective date is 90 days from now. So it takes into account the current circumstance that we find ourselves in. There were 115 crimes that we moved to be alternate to bail eligible, so things like remote tracking and treatment and other things,” said Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to Governor Cuomo.

The State Comptroller has also released the delayed paychecks to the 120,000 state workers that were affected. 

The legalization of marijuana and single-payer healthcare were not included in this budget.

