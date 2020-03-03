New York nurses to rally for healthcare on Tuesday

In this July 16, 2019 photo provided by the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, George Barrett, 85, of Lakewood, Colo., is checked by nurse Renee Whitley as he recuperates from open-heart surgery at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, Colo. The hospital helped the American College of Surgeons test new standards to improve surgical care for older adults. (Shawn Fury/VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Registered nurses from the state’s biggest union are set to rally on Tuesday for safer staffing ratios and stronger healthcare programs.

The demonstration to preserve critical healthcare funding takes place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Convention Center.

The nurses want lawmakers to pass a law tying the number of medical providers to the number of patients they oversee. Such a measure would balance workloads in the industry, a move that provides better treatment and results in healthier communities.

The nurses are united in wanting fair contracts at Ellis Hospital, Albany Medical Center, and Bellevue Woman’s Center after months of back-and-forth negotiations with hospital managers.

They also are lobbying to protect Medicaid funding and to enact guaranteed healthcare for all.

