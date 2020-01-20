New York Senator introduces bill that would ban the paying of ransom

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the wake of two local cyber attacks, a New York Senator is introducing legislation to prevent governments and municipalities from paying ransom.

New York Senator David Carlucci introduced Senate Bill S7289 that would ban the paying of ransom, he said it can lead to more attacks.

In the past month, both Colonie and the Albany Airport Authority were hit with cyber attacks on their computer systems.

The airport payed a ransom of “less than six figures” to get their computer data back.

The City of Albany also payed ransom for their compromised information.

“This legislation will make it clear that those looking to do harm, looking to make money by instituting ran somewhere tax, that they won’t be profitable because it’ll be illegal for municipalities to pay their ransom,” Carlucci said.

The bill is new and it is currently in committee.