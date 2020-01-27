New York State budget public negotiations begin

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Public negotiations about the state budget are set to begin on Monday with lawmakers expected to focus much of their attention on avoiding cuts to Medicaid.

The Governor’s Office is hoping to partially plug a $6 billion deficit with $600 million in cuts to nursing homes, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

The review of the Governor’s proposed budget is expected to last around three weeks. A final version would need to be signed by April 1st, but many are concerned that the deadline will not be met.

