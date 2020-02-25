New York State considering certifying new ballot-marking machines

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — This year, about one in five U.S. voters will cast ballots on ballot-marking machines and now they’re being considered for certification by the state.

Ballot-marking machines are the most pricey solution available and now critics say these devices pose too much of a risk being hacked, breaking down, and are not inclusive to some with disabilities.

The Express Vote XL machines raised concerns when many broke down during the 2018 general election. Express XL machines print a barcode corresponding with a candidate that only a computer can read, meaning a voter can’t verify that the name printed on the voter receipt matches that of the barcode if the machine was somehow hacked.

The machines also have smaller, harder to read voter receipts that lawmakers in Albany say hinder the ability for everyone to vote.

“Instead of looking for a machine that’ll improve that, that’ll change that from happening, that’ll actually provide more access to our community. We are opening the doors for a machine that we have too many questions about,” said Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz.

Some members of New York’s election commission have already said they are confident in the performance ballot-marking machines already used in our state, including the Imagecast machine used in Onondaga County.

