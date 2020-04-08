Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

New York to bankroll private businesses that manufacture coronavirus tests

NY Capitol News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

Medical technicians handle a vial containing a nasal swab at a drive-thru testing site in Colorado on March 31, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state will invest in private companies to speed- and scale-up rapid COVID-19 testing capacity.

“You have to have that testing on a scale. You have 19 million people in the State of New York. Just think of how many people you would need to be able to test and test quickly.”

Gov. Cuomo

Businesses who want to work with the state to produce rapid tests on a large scale should contact Empire State Development by calling (212) 803-3100 or emailing COVID19supplies@esd.ny.gov.

Gov. Cuomo cited the largest single day increase in deaths due to the coronavirus in the state so far when remarking on the ongoing need to ramp up the manufacturing of tests.

“That’s 731 people who we lost. Behind every one of those numbers is an individual, is a family, is a mother, is a father, is a sister, is a brother.”

Cuomo

Prior to the Monday to Tuesday numbers, the largest single-day increase was Friday to Saturday of last week.

Throughout New York, the majority of testing facilities are overextended, and only able to test high-risk individuals, like first responders, hospital workers, and the elderly. Many symptomatic and clearly ill individuals do not appear on official counts because they do not have a confirmed positive coronavirus test. Counties often refer to these patients as PUIs, which stands for “person under investigation.”

