NY AG: internet-related fraud most reported scam in 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York attorney general’s office has released the top 10 most reported consumer scams for 2019. For the 14th year in a row, the office received the most complaints regarding internet-related fraud.

The list was ranked based on the number of consumer complaints the office received regarding a particular scam. The attorney general’s office received 4,436 calls regarding internet-related issues such as internet services/service providers, data privacy/security, digital media, data breaches, and phishing scams.

“This top 10 list not only reflects the numerous ways in which consumers were unfortunately defrauded, cheated, and conned in 2019 but should serve as a warning sign for all consumers as we forge ahead into 2020,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “Consumers who have helped identify and report issues to our office have been invaluable partners in our efforts to stop deceptive scams and will be vital in our efforts to stop fraudsters dead in their tracks going forward.”

Top 10 most reported frauds

Internet-related including internet services and service providers, data privacy and security, digital media, data breaches, frauds through internet manipulation- 4,436 complaints. Consumer-related including security systems, tech repairs, immigration services, consignment shops- 2,659 complaints. Automobile including buying, leasing, repair, service contracts, rentals- 2,510 complaints. Landlord/tenant disputes including security deposit releases, tenant-harassment- 1,910 complaints. Utilities including wireless and residential phones, energy servicers and suppliers, cable and satellite- 1,811 complaints. Credit including debt collection, credit card billing, debt settlement/debt relief, payday loans, credit repair, credit reporting agencies and identity theft- 1,206 complaints. Retail sales including any sale of goods: food, clothing, rent-to-own and online orders- 1,091 complaints. Home repair/construction including home improvement services not delivered or done poorly- 901 complaints. Mail order and online catalogs including purchases made via mail order or online catalog- 593 complaints. Mortgage including mortgage modifications, mortgage/loan broker fraud, and foreclosures- 493 complaints.

The attorney general has a resource center dedicated to helping people protect themselves against scams on their website. Consumer complaints to the attorney general’s office can be filed online here.

