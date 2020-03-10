NY Assembly bill would change license suspension law for unpaid tickets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A bill in the New York State Assembly would change how driver’s licenses are suspended in relation to unpaid tickets.
Assembly Bill A7463B would limit the grounds for the suspension of a driver’s license and if approved, would provide additional notification for when a person is required to make an appearance.
The bill would also require income-based payment plans to be available for fines and surcharges.
The bill is still currently in committee and is yet to pass the assembly.
