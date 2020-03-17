Closings
There are currently 110 active closings. Click for more details.

NY working to expand, prepare hospital system

NY Capitol News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on Monday that will allow the state to increase its hospital capacity.

The goal is to create an additional 9,000 beds across the state by converting existing buildings, including college dormitories, into medical facilities to help ease the burden the coronavirus pandemic is going to have on New York’s hospital system.

The Governor said he believes it’s likely impossible for the state to flatten the curve enough on its own, which is why he continues to ask for federal assistance.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected